A man’s late-night “off-roading” adventure ended in arrest after he drove a Mahindra Thar onto railway tracks near Dimapur Railway Station on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near the old flyover area, where the SUV illegally entered active tracks, briefly turning the railway line into an obstacle.

Here’s the Viral Video:

After receiving information, Dimapur Police, along with railway authorities, intercepted the vehicle and removed it from the tracks before any train arrived. Officials said no passengers were injured and no railway property was damaged.

A preliminary inquiry pointed to gross negligence and a clear violation of traffic and railway safety rules, police said.

The driver and the vehicle were taken into custody, and a case was registered with the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or any other intoxicant played a role in the incident.

Police reminded the public that railway tracks are not meant for test drives and warned that unauthorised entry is a serious offence that can endanger lives and critical infrastructure.

