Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan, wife of former bureaucrat VK Pandian, has had her application for voluntary retirement approved by the Centre, official sources said Saturday.

Karthikeyan, a 2000-batch Odisha cadre officer, was currently serving as special secretary in the state’s finance department. She has sought retirement, citing personal reasons, sources added.

Her husband, Pandian, a former Odisha cadre IAS officer, took voluntary retirement in October 2023 and later joined the BJD under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, following the party’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Pandian withdrew from active politics.

A career rooted in bureaucracy

Karthikeyan, originally from Baluria village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, comes from a middle-class family. She pursued a Master’s degree in International Politics before joining the Indian Administrative Service, where she met Pandian.

Pandian, a native of Tamil Nadu, was initially allotted the Punjab cadre but shifted to the Odisha cadre following his marriage to Karthikeyan.

According to official records, her home district is listed as Jamshedpur, where her father served as a doctor. In her early years as an IAS officer, she held key positions, including district collector in Cuttack and Sundargarh districts.

Key role in Mission Shakti

From 2021 to 2024, Karthikeyan spearheaded Odisha’s flagship women’s empowerment initiative, Mission Shakti. She initially served as director of the programme under the Women and Child Development Department before being appointed as commissioner-cum-secretary when the department was formally created in June 2021.

Mission Shakti was a cornerstone of the BJD-led government’s agenda. Launched in 2001, the initiative aimed to organise rural women into self-help groups (SHGs), providing access to institutional finance for small businesses.

In November 2023, Karthikeyan was assigned additional charge of the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department to oversee preparations for the World Odia Language Conference held in February 2024.

Transfer and BJD setback

However, ahead of the 2024 elections, the Election Commission ordered her transfer to a non-public dealing department over allegations of office misuse.

Following the BJD’s electoral loss, she went on a six-month leave, which ended November 26, 2024. The newly elected BJP government rejected her request for further leave extension.

Now, with her voluntary retirement, Karthikeyan joins a growing list of former Odisha bureaucrats stepping away from public service.

Here’s a list of bureaucrats who vacated office after the BJP came to power in Odisha:

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra: A retired IAS officer who served as the Chief Advisor in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Mahapatra resigned shortly after the election results. ​

R. Balakrishnan: Also a retired IAS officer, Balakrishnan held the position of Chief Advisor for Special Initiatives. He tendered his resignation following the BJD’s electoral loss. ​

Manoj Kumar Mishra: Serving as the Principal Secretary in the Electronics and IT Department, Mishra resigned from his post June 4, 2024. A 2000-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, he had been appointed to the Odisha government position on a contractual basis in 2022 after resigning from IRTS.

Upendra Tripathy: Former Chief Secretary of Tripura, Tripathy was appointed as an advisor to the Odisha CMO upon his return to the state. He also resigned in the aftermath of the BJD’s defeat.

