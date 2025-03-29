Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sujata Karthikeyan, wife of former IAS turned politician VK Pandian, has taken voluntary retirement from service (VRS), according to sources.

She had applied for VRS nearly a month ago. However, no official confirmation has yet been made public. Now, discussions within the government have intensified following reports that the central government has accepted her VRS.

Sujata had recently resumed duties after taking a six-month leave to focus on her daughter’s 10th-grade studies. Although she had applied for an extension of her leave, the BJP-led government rejected her request. Following this, she returned to work as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.