Mumbai: Till about 24 hours back, this 17-year-old cricketer from Mumbai had nothing really to boast about his fledging career. But now Yashasvi Jaiswal has overnight turned into a crorepati. For him it is like hitting the jackpot after Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked him up for a whopping Rs 2.40 crore in the IPL auctions conducted Thursday.

Yashasvi, himself probably wouldn’t have expected this. The teenager even a few months back used to sell pani puri on the streets of Mumbai to earn a living. Yes, there are many other cricketers who were bought at higher prices than what Yashasvi got, but then he is not cringing about it. Here’s what you may called the perfect fairytale beginning.

Yashasvi rose to the limelight earlier this year as he became the youngest batsman to score a 50-over double century representing Mumbai against Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. It was game which brought him to limelight and his hitting prowess attracted admiration from many quarters.

Even a couple of years back situation was not very good for the youngster as he used to sleep with groundsmen at the Muslim United Club’s tent at the Azad Maidan here.

“This was after I was asked to leave the dairy at Kalbadevi. After playing cricket the entire day, I would get tired and go to sleep. One day, they threw out my luggage saying I do nothing, don’t help them and only sleep,” Yashasvi was quoted as saying by a section of the media after the IPL auctions.

“During Ram Leela, I earned well. I prayed that my teammates would not come there for pani puri. Sometimes they did and I would feel bad serving them,” Yashasvi added.

After all the years of struggle, Yashasvi fortunes turned drastically this year he is being considered one of brightest young prospects in the country. He has also been picked in India’s under 19 side which will participate in the age-group World Cup in South Africa next year.

Well they say all’s ‘well that ends well’. Yashasvi has certainly made a beginning. It is now time to repay the faith the RR has put on him. And if he can do that, then sky is certainly the limit for this talented youngster.

