Kyiv: Russian soldiers who are already in Ukraine and those that are to follow them, have bombarded women on the other side of the border with Tinder messages Tuesday. This is as per the report of the ‘Sun’. Dasha Synelnikova’s Tinder app lit up with matches from soldiers named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail and ‘Black’ some 20 miles away from this city, the report stated.

“I actually live here (in Kyiv). However, now I have changed my location settings to Kharkiv. It happened after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder,” Synelnikova, a 33-year-old video producer, was quoted as saying by the ‘Sun’.

Many would-be paramours reportedly flirted with treachery as they gave away their military positions while forces assembled north of Kharkiv.

“One muscular guy posed up trying to look sexy in bed posing with his pistol. Another was in full Russian combat gear and others just showed off in tight stripy vests,” Synelnikova told the British paper.

“I didn’t find any of them attractive and would never consider sleeping with the enemy. I automatically swiped left to reject them, but there were so many I got curious and got into a message exchange,” the Ukrainian woman continued. “It was funny but scary at the same time, knowing that they were so close.”

Synelnikova started exchanging messages with Andrei, 31. He had a picture clutching his Kalashnikov rifle and in full combat gear and helmet.

Synelnikova asked him if he had ‘plans to visit’, the soldier played it cool. Andrei said he wasn’t allowed in Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Synelnikova then urged him to say whether he was a soldier, following which Andrei shared a goofy GIF of Jim Carrey. It suggested that he was admitting he was indeed a Russian soldier.

‘Black’” a 33-year-old bearded Chechen fighter, showed off his sensitive side. He displayed a picture of him cuddling a kitten alongside a pistol-clutching selfie, the report said. Alexander, 29, posed in his beret as Gregory, 25, showed off his military watch, pictures showed.

Another Tinder match was hoping Synelnikova would be enchanted by espionage as he told her he worked in the “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.”

The love bombing came before Russian troops were ordered to turn off their phones, according to the Sun. “These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder – they want love or companionship,” Synelnikova reportedly said.

The 29-year-old Larysa here also had the same experience to share. She is a student and a part-time worker. “I sensed that we would be attack as a few of these people told me over Tinder that there was the possibility of meeting up very soon,” Larysa said. “No, but I don’t want to meet Russian soldiers,” she asserted. “They are enemies and they cannot be friends.”