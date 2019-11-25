New Delhi: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directorial animated film Frozen 2 has witnessed a strong business at Indian box office during the opening weekend, raking in over Rs 19 crore.

According to a statement, Disney’s film has been touted as the biggest weekend grosser for any animation movie in India collecting Rs 19.10 cr Net Box Office in three days.

Frozen 2, which was released Friday, minted Rs 3.35 crore on the opening day. While Saturday and Sunday, the collections made a huge jump. Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.10 cr and Sunday, it collected Rs 3.35 crore.

The sequel of the 2013 blockbuster hit Frozen released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Set in fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. Elsa is struggling to accept her magical icy powers and effervescent Anna is trying to find a bond with her sister.

Frozen 2 brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their own self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.