New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI Thursday said it has issued a notice to alcoholic beverage manufacturers over unauthorised use of added flavours and non-compliance with age-related claims.

The notice has been issued for violating the provisions stipulated under the Food Safety and Standards (alcoholic beverages) Regulations, 2018. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has observed that the companies were not complying with the provisions on the prohibited use of added flavours, misleading age-related claims, and blend age disclosures.

“The concerned companies have been directed to ensure compliance and submit an explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder,” Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a social media post.

According to the regulator, certain manufacturers are blending added flavours that mimic a product’s natural profile (e.g in Rum, Brandy, Gin, Malt/Grain Whisky, Wine and Beer).

“This directly contravenes the regulation stating that these products must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma,” it said.

It observed that manufacturers are making “unauthorised age claims using words, synonyms, or indirect expressions” denoting age without strictly adhering to Regulation 13.7 of the existing regulations. FSSAI also noted that products carrying the word “aged” or associated age claims have failed to ensure that the declared age refers strictly to the youngest spirit utilised in the blend.

Commenting on the FSSAI notice, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said the regulator has called for consultations across stakeholders, including industry associations, next week for discussions on various issues as listed in their media note.

“All our members strictly follow all laid norms and guidelines mandated by FSSAI,” it said in a separate statement.