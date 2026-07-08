New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Lotte India Corporation Private Limited, Kubera Foods and Ferns N Petals Private Limited (FNP) over alleged misleading claims and labelling violations on various food products, the regulator said Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X, the food regulator said it has directed the companies to submit their explanations within seven days as to why action should not be initiated against them.

The regulator said Lotte India Corporation was found to have used non-compliant pre-printed labels carrying its old company name without prior approval. It also flagged the ‘100 per cent vegetarian’ claim on certain Choco Pie variants as misleading.

FSSAI has issued notices to several brands over misleading claims & labelling violations in packaged products. The companies have been directed to show cause as to why not action shall be initiated against them. #FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/JlHaiNLMRG — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 8, 2026

The regulator further observed that the company’s PEPERO Crunchy Biscuit Sticks Carton and PEPERO Original Biscuit Sticks did not provide nutritional information in the prescribed format, while its Lolly Bliss lollipops did not comply with the prescribed vitamin levels under the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.

In addition, FSSAI said Lotte’s FRUITZ Eclairs products carried a name that could create a misleading impression as they do not contain fruits, while the mandatory disclaimer required under the regulations was missing from the front of the pack.

Moreover, the regulator issued a notice to Kubera Foods over alleged misleading claims on its ‘Soft and Fresh Cream Bun Pineapple’ product.

According to the regulator, the product carried front-of-pack claims such as ‘100 per cent Natural’ and ‘No Preservatives, Colours & Flavours’, despite the label declaring the presence of preservative (INS 282), synthetic food colour (INS 110) and added flavouring substances.

The regulator said the claims ‘Pure’, ‘Fresh’ and ‘Natural’ violated the provisions governing the use of such terms under the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.

Additionally, Ferns N Petals was served a notice over alleged misleading claims and labelling deficiencies related to its ‘Roasted Almond Chocolate’ product.

FSSAI said the product was marketed as ‘Premium Chocolate’ despite containing hydrogenated vegetable fat and not carrying the mandatory declaration required for chocolates containing vegetable fat in addition to cocoa butter.

The regulator also observed that the product label did not disclose the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) values in the nutritional information panel and failed to mention the percentage of almonds used in the ingredient list despite prominently displaying almonds on the packaging.

FSSAI has directed all three companies to submit their explanations within seven days, failing which action may be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.