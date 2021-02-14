Bhubaneswar: Protesting against skyrocketing fuel price, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has given a bandh call February 15. The bandh will be observed for six hours between 7:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Emergency services including ambulances, milk vans, media persons and examinees will be exempted from the purview of the bandh, a senior Odisha Congress leader said.

It is likely that the Congress workers will stage road blockade at strategic points during the bandh. Keeping this in view, the Home Department has advised government employees to reach their respective offices by 9:30am on the bandh day.

“Officers and employees of Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Heads of Department Building etc. may be advised to reach office latest by 9.30 am to facilitate their smooth entry,” the Home Department said in a notification.

“The front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am on 15.02.2021 and all the passage will be regulated through the rear gate. The connecting gate between the Red Building and Main Lok Seva Bhawan building will remain open,” it added.

PNN