Gopalpur: Nine months after allegedly murdering his newly-wed wife, 32-year-old Lakshmikant Moharana, alias Laxmi, was arrested Wednesday by Golanthara police. The accused, a resident of ODRP Colony in Jagannathpur, Ganjam district, had been on the run since the incident.

His arrest was confirmed by Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. According to sources, Lakshmikant married Rani Moharana of Aruapalli village under Gopalpur police limits March 11, 2024. While the initial months were reportedly peaceful, Lakshmikant later began harassing Rani over dowry, both physically and mentally. July 15, Rani was found hanging, and Lakshmikant claimed it was a suicide.

He informed her family, who arrived to find her unresponsive on the bed. She was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where she was declared dead. Rani’s brother, Rajesh Kumar Moharana, lodged a complaint at the Olanthara police station, accusing Lakshmikant of murder.

A case (No. 291/24) was registered, but Lakshmikant fled the hospital and went into hiding. Despite continuous search operations, the accused remained untraceable. Meanwhile, Rajesh received threatening voice and video messages from Lakshmikant, urging him to withdraw the case.

This led to a second complaint and the registration of a fresh case (No. 154/25) for criminal intimidation. Acting on a tip-off, a special police team traced Lakshmikant to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested in a morning raid and produced in court the same evening. Police also revealed that Lakshmikant has four prior cases against him.

PNN