In a chilling crime that has sent shockwaves across the internet, a series of CCTV footage has gone viral showing a social media influencer and her lover riding through the night with her husband’s body wedged between them on a bike.

The gruesome visuals, captured by surveillance cameras in Bhiwani’s Premnagar area, show the YouTuber Ravina Rao and her partner Suresh calmly transporting the body of her husband, Praveen, around 12:30 am on March 26.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by noted men’s rights activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj.

Ravina Rao, a Youtuber met Suresh on Instagram Their affair began & she started making videos with him Ravina was married to Praveen and one day he caught them red handed Ravina & Suresh strangled Praveen to Death & dumped his body in a Canal#HusbandMurder pic.twitter.com/LbbZFQFtaD — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 16, 2025

In the visuals, the two are seen on a bike. Ravina is seated at the back and the corpse of Praveen sandwiched between her and Suresh, who is riding the bike.

The footage turned out to be a crucial breakthrough in the case and is now dominating social media, with viewers horrified at the calculated coldness of the act. What makes it even more disturbing is how routine and composed the pair appear, despite carrying a lifeless body through public roads.

Caught in the act

According to investigators, Ravina and Suresh met through Instagram over a year and a half ago and soon started creating content together. But their partnership extended beyond videos. Ravina’s husband Praveen, a 35-year-old father of one, had long suspected an affair.

On March 25, those suspicions turned into a deadly confrontation when he allegedly caught Ravina and Suresh in an intimate moment inside his home.

An argument broke out, and in a shocking turn, Ravina reportedly used her dupatta to strangle Praveen to death while Suresh held him down. Rather than panic, Ravina kept her composure, pretending everything was normal throughout the day, even when questioned by family about Praveen’s whereabouts.

From murder to midnight disposal

That night, the duo acted out their cover-up. CCTV footage from multiple points shows the pair riding with Praveen’s body to a drain about 6km away. The return footage, however, tells a different story: the bike comes back with just two people.

Three days later, Praveen’s decomposing body was found floating in the drain. The CCTV trail helped police track down the culprits, and after being confronted with the evidence, Ravina and Suresh confessed.

The dark side of social media fame

Ravina, who had cultivated a cheerful online persona through her over 34,000 Instagram followers and 5,000 YouTube subscribers, frequently posted comedy videos on family issues. Ironically, her digital life reportedly drove a wedge in her real family. She often travelled for shoots, leading to frequent quarrels with Praveen, who disapproved of her lifestyle and suspected infidelity.

