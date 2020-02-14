Rayagada: Even as a willpower and aggression of the state as well as the district administration contributes to the progress of a region, funds sanctioned for the development of Rayagada return unutilised due to apathetic attitude of the district administration.

According to sources, the matter came to the fore after 18th District Planning Committee (DPC) Rayagada tabled its annual report in the meeting, a few days back. As funds of Rs 905,53,54,000 was sanctioned for infrastructure development of Rayagada district during the fiscal 2018-19, of which only Rs 802,11,33,000 was utilised.

Expenditure for fiscal 2018-19 was even less than expenses incurred in the previous year, which was meant mainly for 15 departments of the district. It is known that, the departments including irrigation, power supply, roads and buildings, rural development, science and technology, forest, scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) welfare could only utilise their allocated funds to the fullest extent.

Respectively, out of the allocated funds, social welfare department has utilised 99.76%, water supply department has utilised 98.95%, education department has utilised 98.4%, industries department has utilised 95.6%. Moreover, public grievance, special development and disaster management departments including MP and MLA LAD funds have utilised only 93.5% of the allocated funds, sources informed.

Urban development department topped the list for not fully utilising funds and has used up only Rs 1,91,40,000 out of total Rs 5,46,28,000. Following the trail, there are departments like agriculture and horticulture (excluding animal husbandry), fisheries, soil conservation and cooperation. Similarly, health and family welfare department has utilised 74.68% and rural development department has utilised 77.62%. Sports and culture department has not utilised a single pie, out of allocated funds of Rs 1 crore during this period.

However, funds of Rs 827,10,59,000 sanctioned for Rayagada district during the fiscal 2017-18 was completely utilised. Gloomy picture of development in Rayagada district has sparked resentment among denizens here. They have blamed the district administration for this.