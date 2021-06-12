London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested Friday that the G7 should support a more “feminine” economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said the citizens of G7 nations “want us to be sure that we are beating the pandemic together and discussing how we will never have a repeat of what we have seen”, the dpa news agency reported.

“But also that we are building back better together and building back greener and building back fairer and building back more equal and… in a more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way,” Johnson said.

The much-anticipated G7 Leaders’ Summit, which marks the first in-person meeting of the member heads of state since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, began on Friday with the main focus on the pandemic and climate change.

IANS