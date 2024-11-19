Mumbai: Gadar fame Utkarsh Sharma recently visited the Jagannath Temple to seek blessings for his upcoming project, Vanvaas.

Sharma, who is best known for his role as Jeete in Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar and its sequel Gadar 2, has kicked off the promotional journey for his upcoming film with a visit to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. Seeking divine blessings, Utkarsh marked this spiritual moment as an auspicious start to the film’s promotions.

Several photos of the actor from his holy visit have surfaced online. In the images, Utkarsh is seen standing with his hands folded, posing reverently against the backdrop of the temple. Another click shows him posing for the media along with the other cast of the film.

Following his visit to Puri, Utkarsh is set to head to KIIT and KIIS University in Bhubaneswar for engaging sessions with students and audiences, marking the beginning of Vanvaas promotional activities.

On a related note, Vanvaas, features Utkarsh Sharma alongside veteran actor Nana Patekar. The teaser of the thriller was unveiled October 29 and it hinted at a compelling story centered around family, honour, and sacrifices. The video opened with clips from Anil Sharma’s previous films, including Apne, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2, setting the stage for an emotional and gripping narrative.

The film produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, is set for a worldwide release December 20.

Speaking about the film, Anil shared with IANS, “It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all. It is a film that will get into everyone, and every father will watch the film and then tell their sons to go watch it. Vanvaas” is also an emotional journey, “where I say, ‘apne hi dete hai apno ko vanvaas’. I am trying to tell the biggest truth in the world because it is very relevant in today’s time.”