Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Friday inaugurated the 84th session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) here.

About 3,500 delegates, including engineers, scientists, academicians, and administrators from across the country, will participate in the four-day-long event, organisers said.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and members of the IRC, Gadkari formally inaugurated the session by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, IRC President Manoranjan Parida and World Road Association vice president Dharmananda Sarangi were also present.

The focus of this year’s congress is sustainable, resilient, and eco-friendly infrastructure that meets the challenges of rapid urbanisation, technological advancements, and climate change, officials said.

The state’s Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that Odisha is going to host the session for the sixth time, and the last one was held in Bhubaneswar a decade ago.