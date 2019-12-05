New Delhi: Expressing concern over poor road conditions, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka Thursday urged the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister to repair National Highway 26 in his constituency.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, the Congress MP said the stretch of Borigumma-Jeypore-Koraput-Sunki is in decrepit condition. He asked the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to give assurance that the NH 26 will be repaired immediately.

“Can you give us some timeline because the answer is not very clear like when this will be completed? You have cited reasons like rainfall for the bad condition of the roads. But, in fact, the quality of work by the contractors is not good and because of that we are seeing potholes on the NHs. People from my constituency would require your assurance that NH-26 will be repaired immediately and we will be able to move on the roads which are at present not even in the condition of CC road to say the least,” said Ulaka.

In reply to the question of the Congress MP, the Union minister said that he didn’t have any information about the stretch and asked Ulaka to meet him after the Question Hour.

“I request the MP to meet me after the Question Hour to have detailed discussion on the issue and assure him that we will resolve the matter,” said Gadkari.