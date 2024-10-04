Rourkela: A ‘gaja sathi’ was injured when he, along with his team, was tracking a herd of three elephants. The injured forest staffer is being treated at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The team of forest officials and the ‘gaja sathi’ rushed to Haladiposh village under Kuleiposh range as they got the news about the small herd wreaking havoc there.

The team was unaware of the herd having a calf for which the mother elephant became aggressive and started chasing the team. The mother elephant attacked the team in which ‘gaja sathi’ Santosh Munda got his right hand factured. He has also received head injuries. “The ‘gaja sathi’ actually fell into a gorge and managed to escape from there. We immediately shifted him to RGH for further treatment. His condition is stated to be stable,” said DFO Bonai Lalit Patra.