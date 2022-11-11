Paralakhemundi: Leaseholders of sand mines on the Vamsadhara river have allegedly been transporting sand to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on a regular basis. This has created shortage of sand for development works in four blocks of Gajapati district. Sources said that due to lack of sand, development work at a number of places has stopped. They alleged that the administration is not doing anything to prevent illegal sand transportation.

Sources said that sand is in high demand in many parts of Andhra Pradesh where contractors and real estate owners are paying lucrative prices for it. Leaseholders here are raking in the moolah by sending truckloads of sand to the neighbouring state on a daily basis. Acute shortage of sand has been reported from Kashinagar, Gumma, Paralakhemundi and Gosani blocks. All official and private construction and infrastructure works in these blocks have been severely affected due to the non-availability of sand. It has also been alleged that the leaseholders are tampering with ‘Y’ forms by furnishing wrong information. ‘Y’ forms have to be filled up by leaseholders before transportation of sand.

Among the details that have to be furnished is the quantity of sand being transported, timings of transportation and dates on which it is loaded on trucks. The ‘Y’ forms have to be furnished to tehsildars for revenue assessment. Locals said that due to the rampant misuse of ‘Y’ forms, the government is incurring huge revenue losses. A number of local bodies have demanded an investigation into such irregularities and action against the errant leaseholders. Tractor owners and workers’ union has pointed out loopholes in the process of sand mining and transportation from Vamsadhara. It had also informed the district administration about the irregularities.