New Delhi: Samsung Wednesday launched affordable Galaxy A21s smartphone with quad-camera system and 5,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 16,499 in India.

The smartphone will be available in black, white and blue colours, across retail stores and leading online portals.

“With Galaxy A21s, we are offering the ‘best of everything’ from our A series line up – a true 48 MP quad camera, an immersive HD+ Infinity-O display, and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery. Galaxy A21s also comes with our signature defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by the latest Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512GB.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor neatly positioned in a rectangular camera module.

For selfie, Samsung A21s comes with a 13 MP front sensor. The device is backed 15W fast-charging support.