New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir termed it “shameful” as he responded to former selector Kris Srikkanth Tuesday. Srikkanth had alleged that pacer Harshit Rana was selected for the ODI tour of Australia for being a “constant yes man” to the coach.

Gambhir was speaking to the media after India’s 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies here.

“Look, it’s extremely shameful. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, that is unfair,” Gambhir replied to a query from PTI after the end of the second Test, which India won by seven wickets here.

Known for his plain-speak, Gambhir said that the 23-year-old is playing for the national team on “merit”.

“His father is not an ex-chairman (of selectors), or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair,” a livid Indian head coach said.

While it can’t be ascertained, the indirect dig could be aimed at Srikkanth’s son Aniruddha, who was once selected for India A to a tour of Australia at the time when the former captain was incidentally heading the selection committee.

Gambhir further said that if Rana, who has 19 wickets in 10 games across three formats isn’t good enough, the selection committee will get rid of him.

“Target people on their performance, and selectors are there for that job. If you say horrible things about a 23-year-old on social media, what does that do to his mindset,” he questioned.

Srikkanth had stated that Rana, whose association with Gambhir goes back to their stint with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, made it to the Indian ODI squad for Australia only because of his equation with Gambhir.

“There is only one member, Harshit Rana…nobody knows why he is there in the team. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes man to Gambhir to be selected (in the side),” Srikkanth had said recently on his YouTube show which is hosted by his son Aniruddha.

Gambhir said that if he is criticised, he wouldn’t mind but asked critics to spare a thought for youngsters who are hauled through the coals by social media.

“If your kid plays cricket tomorrow, imagine a scenario where he gets abused. He is a 23-year-old kid, and not 33. Criticise me, I can handle it, but he is a 23-year-old boy, so that is something not acceptable.

“There should be a moral responsibility towards Indian cricket and you should not do these things to help run your YouTube channel.”

While signing off, Gambhir said that he is not just talking about Rana as an isolated case. He said that no youngster should be attacked like this.

“This is not only in Harshit’s case, this is for others in future also. Indian cricket doesn’t belong to me or those boys sitting in the dressing room.

“It belongs to you (media) people also. So target me but not these boys,” Gambhir added.