Berhampur: Police busted a gambling den here in Ganjam district and arrested 14 persons, including some women Wednesday night.

The cops also seized cash amounting to Rs1.7lakh from the gamblers. They are yet to reveal the identities of the arrested gamblers.

Suspecting some wrongdoing in the house in Laxmi Vihar area under Bad Bazaar police limits, the neighbours had tipped off the police. The police immediately swung into action and a team was formed which conducted raids at the house.

Notably, gambling is considered a part of puja celebrations in the district. People of all ages in the district indulge in gambling and it generally starts from Ganesh Puja and continues till Kumar Purnima. Even parents ask their children to gamble during the festival and provide money to them to play the game.

Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra October 13 had stated that the police had arrested 216 gamblers, seized Rs15 lakh and registered 32 cases in this regard in the past 15 days.

PNN