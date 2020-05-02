Chhatrapur: Police busted a gambling den operating from the jungle nearby Mandiapalli Tata project in Ganjam district Friday evening. Nine gamblers were arrested.

Taking advantage of policemen being busy enforcing lockdown norms in town areas, gamblers are alleged to have shifted their dens to forested areas to carry out their operations.

After being tipped off about such a gambling den, Chamakhandi police team led by Chhatrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Goutam Kishan swooped down on the den and nabbed nine gamblers.

The cops also seized Rs 85,500 in cash, 17 motorcycles and ten mobile phones from the spot. In coming days more raids would be carried out to bust the dens, police sources said.

PNN