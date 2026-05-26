Bhawanipatna: At least six people died of suspected asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Tuesday, police said.

One person also fell ill in the incident that took place at Kariakhunta village in Madanpur-Rampur police station area, an officer said.

They were engaged in construction-related work inside the septic tank, he said.

The deceased are three masons, a labourer, the builder of the septic tank and his son, police said.

The incident happened when they opened a portion of the septic tank for construction-related work, and the builder accidentally fell inside, the officer said,

To rescue him, the others entered the tank, he said.

The deceased were identified as Nimai Pal (48) and his son Akash Pal (28), Adal Majhi (55), Manoranjan Hati (27), Chhanda Jal (32) and Bipul Jal (30).

Pankaj Yani, 32, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

“On learning about the tragic accident at a construction site in Madanpur- Rampur, Kalahandi district, which claimed the lives of six people, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and condolences to the families of the deceased.

“He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased,” the CMO said in a post on X.