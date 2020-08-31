Rourkela: Biramitrapur police in Sundargarh here busted a gambling den and arrested 12 persons Monday. They also seized cash amounting to Rs1,23,770, 11 mobile phones, three motorcycles and 17 packs of playing cards from their possession.

The ten of them have been identified as Ramesh Sahoo, Balku Sahoo, Rajesh Sahoo, Nitish Sahoo, Kalakanhu Kumar, Rajesh Mahto, Saimun Kujur, Nawal Jaiswal and Tulian Lugun. Due to some reasons, the identities of the rest two are yet to be declared.

Sources said, Biramitrapur police were tipped off on the gambling den that was running at Dhanginacha village. The police immediately swung into action and a team was formed. The team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nibedita Soren swooped down on the location and arrested the persons.

The police registered an FIR against the arrested persons under several relevant sections of IPC and section 3 of Orissa Prevention of Gambling (OPG) Act.

Further investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN