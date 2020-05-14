New Delhi: In a game-changing move, the Indian Army are considering a proposal to allow civilians to join the force for a three-year tenure as officers. These can be young working professionals for who the doors to join the army will open. They can work as officers and in other ranks for a variety of roles – even of frontline fighters. Top military sources said the ‘game-changing’ proposal is being examined by top commanders of the Indian Army.

Innovative project

The main aim for considering such a proposal is to bring people closer to the 1.3- million-strong force. The civilians by experiencing military life will know what the army is all about.

“If approved it will be a voluntary engagement and there will be no dilution in selection criteria. Initially 100 officers and 1,000 men are being considered for recruitment. This is as part of test bedding of the project,” spokesperson of the Indian Army Col Aman Anand said Wednesday.

Name of project

The sources said minute details of the proposal are being worked out. They asserted age and fitness level will be among the key criteria for recruitment. The project is being called the ‘Tour of Duty’ (ToD) or ‘Three Years Short Service’ scheme.

Resurgence of patriotism

There is a ‘resurgence of nationalism and patriotism’ in India. The proposal attempts to tap the feeling of the youths who do not want to join the Army as a profession. However, they want to experience military life for a temporary duration, a source said.

At present, the Army recruits young people under short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years. The duration can be extended to 14 years.

According to the proposal, people to be recruited under the ToD will be eligible to be deployed as combatants in key forward locations. There will be no restrictions in their roles.

Financial benefits for Indian Army

Sources quoting an internal study said the Army would gain significant financial benefit from the ToD scheme. It will save a huge amount of money on gratuity, severance packages, leave encashment and pension.

The Army has also made a comparative study on whether the training costs will commensurate with their subsequent limited employment. The initial approximate financial calculations show that the benefits accrued would be exponential.

Cost-cutting measures

Sources said the cumulative approximate cost of pre-commission training, salary and other expenses is Rs 5.12 crore and Rs 6.83 crore on an officer. This is if he or she is released after 10 and 14 years respectively. However, similar cost for those released after three years would be just Rs 80 lakh to Rs 85 lakh each.

PTI