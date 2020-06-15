Berhampur: Ganjam district administration Monday sealed the Ganesh Wholesale Market Complex in Berhampur till June 30 as the shopkeepers were found breaking lockdown rules, a senior official said.

Even though the district administration Sunday enforced lockdown in the district till June 30, it was observed that many non essential shops at the market complex had opened their doors hence violating the lockdown norms.

With there being no respite in coronavirus cases in Ganjam district, district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Sunday took a firm step and declared complete lockdown till June 30.

As per the order, only those shops dealing in essential commodities and medicine stores will remain open from 7 am to 12 pm from Monday to Friday, meaning the lockdown will be in effect from 12 pm to 7am. There will be as usual shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays. No vehicles will be allowed to ply except ambulances.

On being informed about the opening of the non-essential shops, a team led by Ganjam Sub-Collector Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb went to the spot and sealed the market till June 30.

PNN