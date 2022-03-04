Gopalpur: Acting on a tip-off, Golanthara police busted a gang of burglars in Silk City by arresting five of its members. The police also seized gold and silver ornaments, and firearms from their possession late Wednesday night.

“The accused, identified as CH Rambabu, 21, S Srinu, 19, S Ganesh, 40, CH Senbabu and P Narsingh of Sukunda under Bada Bazaar police limits in Silk City, were arrested while two others managed to escape,” SDPO Shiba Shankar Mohapatra told the media Thursday.

The arrests came following a series of complaints of loot from locked-up houses under Golanthara, Berhampur Sadar, Baidyanathpur, Gopalpur and Bada Bazaar police limits in regular intervals.

A PCR van of Golanthara police was patrolling near Kanishi haat when intelligence input alerted about the presence of some dacoits in the area. It raided a place when two of them hurled bombs at police and escaped.

Later, police pounced on the rest five and nabbed them.

A sharp weapon, two iron bars, three live bombs, two empty liquor bottles, two torchlights, 40 gram gold ornaments, 2.6kg silver ornaments and Rs 20,000 in cash were seized from their possession.

The accused admitted to their crime during interrogation and were produced in court, Thursday.

PNN