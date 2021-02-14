Malkangiri: In a major crackdown Saturday afternoon, police busted a gang allegedly involved in illegal trading of Hanuman coins and deer hide. Police arrested three persons in this connection at Chitrakonda Sadar area under this police limits in Malkangiri district.

According to sources, Chitrakonda police received information that illegal trading of the items are being carried out at a house near daily market in Chitrakonda Sadar area. Swinging into action, a team of police personnel raided the house, a police official informed.

The police team recovered a gun, 50 antique copper coins, a number of precious gemstones, Rs 12,310 in cash, a two-wheeler, three mobile phones and ATM cards including several other incriminating instruments from the possession of the arrested members.

The three arrested are Mohan Trivedi from Odisha and Itham Shetty Venkata Ramana, Krupabharam Tripalli from Elmanchili village of Andhra Pradesh. The gang members have been allegedly defrauding people, selling Hanuman coins, deer hide and possessing gun illegally.

Chitrakonda police registered a case (No.-25/2021) under Sections 417, 420 and 34 of IPC, Section 25 under Arms Act and Section 51 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The three arrested were forwarded to a local court, an official of the police station said.

PNN