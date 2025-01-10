Bhograi: The renowned Gangasagar Mela got up to a kick start Thursday at Sagar island under South 24 Parganas district in neighbouring West Bengal close to this block in Balasore district. The fair is held annually on the island also known as Gangasagar or Sagardwip, which is the largest delta in the estuary of the Ganges in the Bay of Bengal. Security measures have been tightened for this mega fair, which is expected to draw over one crore pilgrims from various parts of the country including Odisha.

Local authorities have reported an increase in vigilance following political instability in neighbouring Bangladesh and concerns over illegal migration. The Coast Guard has been placed on high alert along with water, air, and ground forces to ensure safety.

Entry points to the fair are equipped with metal detectors, and the area is monitored by 1,200 CCTV cameras, 22 drones, with the deployment of 12,000 police personnel and sniffer dogs. Emergency services include four water ambulances, one air ambulance, and bomb disposal squads.

In addition, an 800-member “Sagar Bandhu” team is deployed to assist pilgrims. Key locations, such as, Kachuberia, Namkhana, Chemaguri, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Shankaracharya Ashram, and Kapil Muni Temple, are under strict surveillance, district Collector Sumit Gupta informed mediapersons. To maintain cleanliness, the event has been declared plastic-free. Like previous years, the neighbouring state government has announced an insurance compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental deaths in the fair.