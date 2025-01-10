Bhawanipatna: Police Thursday arrested eight persons in connection with an attack on three constables of Excise department during a raid at an illegal liquor production unit at Karnala village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district the previous day. The accused were identified as Brudu Majhi, 48, Madan Majhi, 50, Krushna Majhi, 40, Kishore Majhi, 30, Ranjan Majhi, 32, Manu Majhi, 26, Chuka Majhi, 21, and Rukdhar Majhi, 30, in the village. Additionally, it has been reported that at least six others from the village were involved in the attack.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them. The incident occurred when Excise department officials conducted a raid on an illegal liquor production unit in the village during an ongoing fair Wednesday afternoon. Enraged, the villagers attacked the personnel. Three constables identified as Kishan Goud, Mahadev Majhi, and Rajkumari Sabar of the Excise department were injured. Additionally, the attackers reportedly vandalised the Excise department’s vehicle, with a video of the incident now widely circulating on social media platforms.

Following the attack, Tilak Ram Nayak, the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the local Excise station, lodged a formal complaint at the Bhawanipatna Sadar police station. Police registered a case and arrested the eight villagers in connection with the incident. The accused were produced in the court Thursday evening. Following their arrest, several women from the village assembled in front of the Sadar police station and staged a protest. The situation remained tense for a brief period in the area.