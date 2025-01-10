Nabarangpur: In the remote pockets of Nabarangpur district, where medical care once seemed out of reach, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Dalimba Mali has emerged as a saviour for pregnant women and patients battling chronic illnesses. Known as the “Nightingale of the Hinterlands”, Mali has been tirelessly serving her community for 19 long years, thereby saving lives and ensuring better health outcomes. Mali, an ASHA from Butisargi village under Jharigaon block in the western district, began her journey in 2005.

At that time, the region was plagued by high maternal mortality rates and deadly diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis (TB). Pregnant women often delivered at home, leading to complications and fatalities, while patients with severe illnesses relied on ineffective traditional and herbal treatments. Determined to bring a turnaround, Mali made a commitment to eliminate these issues. She began by encouraging pregnant women to seek proper prenatal care and institutional deliveries, urging them to avoid home births. Regular health checkups at local health centres became the norm under her guidance. Her tireless efforts ensured no maternal deaths occurred in her village over the past 19 years, while many patients with severe illnesses have recovered due to timely medical intervention. Mali’s work extended beyond the healthcare advocacy of the local residents. She personally accompanied patients to hospitals, ensured they received necessary treatment and followed up on their recoveries. Her dedication often meant putting duty above her personal life, leaving her family and children behind to care for the community without any discrimination. Her efforts have earned widespread recognition.

The district health department has honoured her for her contributions, and she has even received accolades from the Odisha Governor. Villagers, including Kamala Mali and Tambu Das, praised her selfless service, calling her a beacon of hope. Reflecting on her journey, Mali said, “Initially, people had little trust in modern medicine, and many refused to seek treatment at hospitals. Today, the mindset has changed. Patients now follow proper medical advice, take their medications regularly, and recover faster.” Through her relentless hard work and unwavering dedication, Dalimba Mali has transformed her village into a healthier and hopeful place to live at. She remains a true testament to the impact of grassroots healthcare workers in India’s rural communities.