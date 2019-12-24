Varanasi: A 17-year-old girl and her parents consumed poison before the Senior Superintendent of Police’s (SSP) office here, accusing police of inaction after she was allegedly gangraped, officials said Tuesday. All three are undergoing treatment at the BHU Hospital here after their health conditions deteriorated, family sources said.

The minor and her parents consumed poison Monday and left a suicide note accusing the authorities of not acting sternly on her complaint, they said.

SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed the incident. He said all three were rushed to a nearby government hospital and later referred to BHU Trauma centre.

The SSP however, rejected allegations of police inaction in the case. He said two accused were sent to jail while efforts are on to nab the third one. He said some people had apparently instigated the victim and her parents to consume poison to ‘sensationalise’ the issue.

Police meanwhile said the case was registered around one month ago. The SSP said the matter is being probed from all angles. He met the girl and her parents at the hospital and said the priority at this time is to provide them proper treatment so that they recover soon.

Agencies