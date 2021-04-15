Cuttack: Odisha police Thursday nabbed notorious gangster Hyder from Telangana five days after he escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a dramatic fashion.

According to Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, a special team of Cuttack police nabbed his from the neighbouring state.

Hyder, who had escaped from SCB hospital April 10, will be brought to Odisha within 24 hours, Priyadarshi said briefing reporters.

It may be mentioned here that Hyder was serving simultaneous life sentence since 2015 for the murder of Keonjhar-based miner Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra and another criminal. He was brought to SCB Medical College and Hospital from Sambalpur circle jail a month ago for a surgery. He was found missing from his bed April 10. The nurse who came to give Hyder an injection was the first to realise that the gangster was missing from his bed and the cop on duty lying semi-unconscious.

Later, it was learnt that the cop was offered sedative-spiked soft drink and biryani laced with drugs.

