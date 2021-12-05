New Delhi: Deepak Dhankar, a highly dreaded member of notorious Kapil Sangwan Gang, was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, an official said here Sunday.

Dhankar, during the interrogation, disclosed that he was planning to eliminate Manjeet Mahal, another notorious gangster, in judicial custody while being produced in courts.

His attack plan seemed similar to the dramatic firing incident at Rohini Court in September, in which the most wanted gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was killed by two assailants in a Courtroom.

Gangster Dhankar also told the police that he had procured the arms and ammunition for the purpose of murder of Manjeet Mahal and his brother Sanjay Mahal.

Furnishing details about Dhankar’s arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, said that information was received about Dhankar’s arrival at Kakrola village, Delhi on Friday, December 3.

Subsequently, a trap was laid by the police team in the specified area. “At about 2 p.m., Deepak Dhankar sitting in a Celerio car was spotted coming from the Najafgarh side. He was signaled to stop the car but when he sensed the police presence, he whipped out his pistol and aimed towards the police team. Members of the police team rushed towards the car, overpowered the accused and disarmed him,” the official said.

The cops recovered one semi-automatic pistol of .32 and 5 live cartridges from his possession and a case under appropriate sections of law was registered at the Special Cell police station.

Further sharing details about the criminal activities and rivalry between both the gangs, the official informed that Dhankar was previously involved in 6 sensational criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery/dacoity, car-jacking, trespass, criminal intimidation, assault on police, conspiracy, extortion and arms act in Delhi and Haryana. Apart from above murder case, the accused was not even attending courts in other cases.

The notorious gangster Manjeet Mahal was having a fierce rivalry with the Kapil Sangwan Gang in South-West Delhi. In retaliation of killing of Sunil, brother in law of Kapil Sangwan in December 2015 by Manjeet Mahal, Nafe alias Mantri, Dharmender and their other associates, the gang members of the rival gang led by Kapil Sangwan fired indiscriminately and shot dead Nafe’s father and severely injured his wife and mother on the same day in their house in Najafgarh.

Thereafter, Sangwan with his associates gunned down father and brother of Dharmender, an associate of Manjeet Mahal who was earlier arrested in Sunil’s murder case.

After the arrest of Kapil Sangwan, Deepak Dhankar along with Krishan, Ankush and Bhalu had taken the command of the gang. Both with the help of their other associates gunned down Manjeet Mahal’s father in village Mitraon, Delhi in January, 2017.

Notably, more than eight people have so far lost their lives in this gang rivalry between the gangs of Kapil Sangwan and Manjeet Mahal in south west Delhi in the last 6 years.

IANS