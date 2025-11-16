MV-79: In a bizarre bid to impress their girlfriends with Apple iPhones, two youths from Telangana ended up in police custody after being caught smuggling ganja in Malkangiri district, officials said Saturday.

The accused, T. Trinath Kumar and B. Yuvacharan Aditya, both from Khammam district, were intercepted by an MV-79 police patrol team near Lachhipeta Square while speeding on a Honda Activa.

Their suspicious behaviour prompted a search, which led to the recovery of 22 kilograms of ganja stuffed inside the scooter’s compartments. Police estimate the seized contraband to be worth around 1.5 lakh in the local market.

According to investigators, the duo had planned to transport the ganja late at night and sell it at a higher price to fund their “luxury gift” purchase, Apple iPhones for their girlfriends’ upcoming birthdays.

“The accused admitted they were trying to raise quick money to buy iPhones,” said MV-79 IIC Chandrakant Tandi, adding that the scooter used in the smuggling attempt has also been seized.

A case (168/2025) has been registered, and the pair has been produced before the court.

The youths’ romantic plan backfired, and instead of unboxing iPhones, the lovers now face music for their misadventure.