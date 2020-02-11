Cuttack: Cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh allegedly being smuggled near Manguli Chhak here was seized and three women were arrested, Central Excise squad said Monday.

The identities of the arrested women from neighbouring West Bengal are yet to be ascertained.

According to Central Excise squad, acting on a tip-off, a special team of Central Excise Department conducted a raid near Manguli Chhak. During the search, police found the contraband stashed in the sacks. While the contraband was seized immediately, three women were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Police have registered a case and forwarded the accused persons to court.

PNN