Gajapati: Gajapati police Monday seized cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh at Kalameri village on Chandiput-Luhagudi road under Mohana Police Station in the district while the contrabands were being smuggled to Berhampur.

Police arrested two persons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Paul Pani and Anugraha Lima of Ranalai village in R. Udaygiri of the district.

Also Read: Six houses gutted in fire in Khurda village

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, a special team of Gajapati police conducted a raid while the accused were transporting the cannabis through pick-up vans from Kalameri area of the district to Berhampur in the wee hours of Monday. The police team intercepted the vehicles in the village between Luhagudi and Chandiput.

The contraband was seized immediately and the two youths were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, informed Mohana Police Station IIC Sujit Kumar Nayak.

During search of the two vehicles, the cops recovered 13 sacks stuffed with over 391.4 kg of ganja. Besides that, they seized some sharp weapons, the vehicles and seven mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered at Mohana Police Station in this connection and the two accused will be forwarded to the court Monday, the police official added.

PNN