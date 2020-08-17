Khurda: As many as six houses of three families were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Pandasahi village under Tangi block in Khurda district Monday.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames after being informed about the incident by locals. That said, six of the houses had already been gutted by the time the rescue personnel could reach the spot.

However, there is no loss of life, added the fire personnel.

Goods and furniture worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the blaze which were stored in 15 rooms of six houses, said locals even though an official estimation of damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, locals have demanded government help for the victims—Prafula Pradhan, Manguli Pradhan and Sudarshan Maharana.

Though the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained sources said that the fire broke out at one house and later the blaze engulfed to the other rooms within a few minutes.

PNN