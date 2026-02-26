Koraput: Police seized 1,143 kg of ganja during a raid in the Nandapur police limits of Koraput district, police said.

The contraband, estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore in the market, was concealed inside plastic trays in two Mahindra pickup vans.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the case. According to police, two of them are suppliers from Semiliguda in Koraput district, while the other two are receivers from Haryana.

DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh said further investigation into the case is underway.