Gajapati: R Udayagiri police seized over 1,000 kilograms of ganja from a truck while the contraband was being smuggled in Gajapati district Thursday.

The cops also arrested one on charges of smuggling the contraband. The arrested person has been identified as Dharamveer Kumar Singh, a native of Bihar.

The cops were tipped off that a huge consignment of ganja was being smuggled out of the district in a truck. Making best of the tip-off, the cops then intercepted a truck at Mahendragarh Chowk. Following a check-up, they found the contraband stashed in shacks. The seized contraband weighed over ten quintals. In the grey market, their value will be around Rs 50 lakh.

Their investigation revealed that the consignment was being transported from Buripada area under R Udayagiri police limits to Chhattisgarh.

Registering a case against Dharamveer, the police have launched an investigation to trace out if other people are also involved in the smuggling.

