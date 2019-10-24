Chhatrapur: In an effort to effectively deal with natural disasters, the district administration has launched Swayangsidha, a programme under which 5000 women will be roped in for skill upgradation training for disaster management in Ganjam district.

Under the chairmanship of Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, a preparatory meeting held at DRDA auditorium hall on natural disaster management Tuesday in Ganjam district.

In the meeting, the Collector introduced Swayangsidha programme to locals. He had given importance on advance preparation before the natural disaster and rehabilitation before and after the natural disasters. The villagers of 1050 revenue villages in the district are informed how to manage lives during disasters, said Kulange.

Kulange said that under Swayangsidha programme, 5000 women of Self Help Groups in the district will be given disaster management skill training with which they can effectively deal with the emergency situation during a natural disaster.

BeMC Commissioner Chakravati Singh Rathor, Additional Collector Kabindra Kumar Sahoo and Laxmikanta Sethi were part of the meeting.