Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration is providing special COVID-19 classes to the inmates of various quarantine centres or temporary medical camps. This will help the inmates work as COVID community health workers after their quarantine period is over.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange tweeted the news, Tuesday.

To ensure a healthy atmosphere in the quarantine centre Ganjam district administration has prepared a daily routine for the inmates.

After freshening up the inmates have to go through yoga and exercise sessions. This is to boost their health and immunity strength.

After breakfast, the inmates attend training sessions on the COVID-19 virus and learn the importance of hygiene, social distancing and other important aspects needed to combat the disease.

After lunch after the inmates take rest for some time. In the evening they are involved either in gardening or cleaning up of the quarantine centre.

The administration has also made arrangements for soft meditational music for the inmates after dinner.

Kulange said, “We are serving food to the inmates as per the direction of the Odisha government.”