Chhatrapur: The number of Covid infections in Ganjam district was very low till recently, but for the last one week, the rate has been on the rise, leaving the administration worrying.

The administration is keeping a close watch on people coming from outside. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange held a review meeting here Wednesday.

Details of migrants are being recorded in registration books at panchayat and civic body levels Lack of awareness and violation of Covid safety guidelines are one of the factors responsible for the rise of the infection, it is said.

People of the district are reportedly coming from Covid hotspot states like Gujarat and Maharashtra in trains to take part in festivals almost every day. Their return has triggered the possibility of more infection rate.

Given the situation, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange asked sarpanchs, Zilla Parishad members and other officials to request those staying outside Ganjam to not visit the district at this time.

The famous Tarini Yatra kick started from Tuesday. Public congregation and mass participation has the potential of blowing up the situation. It was alleged that at a time when the virus has already made a comeback, people in the district don’t seem to be serious.

In markets and other crowded places, people are reportedly throwing the guidelines to the wind. With an objective to find out a solution to tackle the situation, the Ganjam administration has been holding meetings to review the situation.

Collector Kulange attended a meeting through video conferencing. He requested people staying outside not to come to the district to take part in Tara Tarini Yatra.

If they come to the district, chances are that they will put their family members in danger and at the same time cause trouble for others.

Those who are coming to the district due to health issues or any other unavoidable work, it is mandatory for them to come with Covid test reports.

Two wheelers and four wheelers have been banned near the Tarini temple. Police and RTO officials have intensified vehicle checking.

It was decided that Taratarini Yatra and Maa Budhi Thakurani yatra will be telecast through social media so that devotees can watch it from inside their houses, the Collector said.

PNN