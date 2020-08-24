Chhatrapur: The number of coronavirus cases in Ganjam district is slowly decreasing. This has prompted the district administration to bring in some relaxations Monday to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 disease.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed about the relaxations in a tweet. He said shops across the district will from now remain open from 5.00am to 8.00pm, instead of the earlier timings of 5.00am to 4.00pm.

The new timing is already in effect in Berhampur town. It will be implemented in the rest of the district Monday onwards. The weekend shutdown however, will still be in force.

This apart, the restrictions on entering and leaving Berhampur town has also been lifted.

Collector Kulange has urged the shopkeepers to follow the five-point strategies issued earlier.

In another development, district COVID-19 cell Monday informed in a tweet that 61 serious patients have been administered with plasma therapy. These patients are showing good signs of recovery at the Sitalapali COVID-19 hospital.

For the purpose of plasma collection, 112 COVID-19 recovered patients were screened at district’s only plasma bank at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Of them, 77 donated plasma units.

Notably, over 14, 000 patients have so far recovered from the disease in Ganjam district.

PNN