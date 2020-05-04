Chhatrapur: To end the controversy regarding the quality of food being provided to quarantined outstation returnees, Ganjam district collector has issued a list of the edibles that will be provided to them.

The returnees under quarantine at two facilities in Beguniapada block had complained about the quality for food being provided. At another quarantine centre in the district the inmates had gone on a rampage complaining about the quality of the food served. They had broken and thrown away utensils.

To end all such complaints Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has finalised a menu. He said that the menu will be implemented with immediate effect.

According to information available, inmates will be served egg curry thrice a week and fish or chicken curry once. For those who are vegetarians, paneer or mushroom preparation will be a part of the menu.

Morning breakfast will comprise of green peas curry which will be served either with puri, idli, masala upma or chuda upma. Inmates will also be given evening tea along with light snacks like puffed rice or biscuits.

In his order Kulange has also said that children below six years will be provided with a glass of milk or horlicks once every day.

PNN