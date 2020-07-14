Chhatrapur: Amid worsening coronavirus crisis in Ganjam, the district administration has restricted entry of public into all government offices till July 31, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Tuesday.

Kulange further added that all the public and private sector banks in the district will remain operational from 8:00am to 3:00pm. That said, the customers will be allowed from 8:00am to 1:00pm only.

“If the liquor shops will be found disobeying COVID-19 guidelines then they will be penalised with Rs. 10,000,” he added.

According to a source, several officials posted in Chhatrapur collector office and DRDA office were found infected with the virus Tuesday. It is suspected that the officials may have contracted the virus while performing their duty at various temporary medical centres (TMCs) which housed migrant returnees.

Besides, some of the government officials have been admitted to COVID hospital at Sitalapalli. And the rest are undergoing home quarantine as they have demonstrated mild symptoms.

Government officials getting infected may have prompted the district administration to restrict the entry of public into the government offices, a local man said.

