Chhatrapur: Podampeta-Gokharkuda sea coast is all set to welcome the Olive Ridley turtles for mass nesting during the 2025-26 season. Much like the previous year, lakhs of turtles are expected this season, given the favourable atmospheric conditions.

Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokhar stated that the 20 km stretch starting from Aryapalli beach to Prayagi beach has been declared as a ‘no fishing zone’. Fishermen have been strictly barred from entering the nesting sites, and violators will face action, the DFO added.

The Forest Department is said to have put in place all the necessary safety measures for the arrival of the Olive Ridleys. During the last season, Podampeta-Gokharkuda coastline witnessed nesting of a whopping 8,00,000 Olive Ridleys.

Early February till mid-March is believed to be their nesting period. The warmth and moisture beneath the sea sand, supported by the salty sea breeze, help the eggs to hatch properly.

PNN