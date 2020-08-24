Ganjam: Beneficiaries of various allowances of the state government under Ganjam notified area council (NAC) protested in front of the NAC main gate Monday, allegedly for not getting their respective dues.

Beneficiaries staged a sit-in protest against the apathetic attitude of the civic authorities in the disbursal of allowances. NAC executive officer Prabhu Kalyan Das tried to convince the irate protesters, but in vein as they even did not allow him to go inside his office.

Tension mounted in area for quite some time. Local social activist and Badabazar traders’ association president Gouri Shankar Barik also tried his best and failed in pacifying the situation despite best attempts.

Later, Das committed in writing to disburse allowances to respective beneficiaries within coming two days and it was only then that things got calmer.

PNN