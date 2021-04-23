Chhatrapur: In view of the rising concern regarding the new triple mutant variant of coronavirus found in West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh; Ganjam district administration has decided to open temporary medical centres (TMC) for West Bengal returnees.

Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Friday convened a meeting through video conferencing which was attended by all top officials of the district.

After analysing the current situation, the Collector directed the officers to take steps to open TMCs to quarantine West Bengal returnees. He asked them to make sure that at least three TMCs should be put up in all blocks with each having 200 beds.

Besides, Kulange also asked the officers to be extra careful regarding the proper sanitisation facilities at the centres and the quality of food to be offered to the returnees.

Ganjam Friday reported 67 new COVID-19 positive cases. With this, the tally of the district has gone up to 23,013. Of them, 22,149 have already recovered from the disease and 601 are undergoing treatment. The death toll in the district stands at 255.

It may be mentioned here that Balasore district administration has already sealed routes connecting West Bengal.

PNN