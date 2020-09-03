Chhatrapur: Two more recovered COVID-19 warriors who have recovered from the infection have donated plasma Thursday in Ganjam. The District Collector of Ganjam, Vijay Amruta Kulange and SP Brijesh Kumar Rai praised both for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19.

The two COVID-19 warriors are Srinibas Rao, an RWSS junior engineer in Aska block and Dharakote police station IIC Kumud Chandra Sethi. They had contracted the virus from infected persons during discharging their duties. However, both were cured after being treated. Both are hoping that the plasma they donated will help in curing others.

In the tweet, Kulange saluted the warriors for their noble deed. Similarly, Rai too praised the SI for donating plasma to help those affected.

Notably, Ganjam reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday. With the new additions, the district’s tally has gone up to 18,345. Among them, 16,794 patients have so far recovered while 1,346 patients are still undergoing treatment. The district also reported three deaths Thursday, taking the toll to 197. So far, eight patients have died due to reasons other than COVID-19 in the district.

PNN